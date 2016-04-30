Pizarro, Farfan not included in Peru's 40-man Copa squad

Veterans Claudio Pizarro and Jefferson Farfan were surprise omissions from Peru's preliminary Copa America Centenario squad after coach Ricardo Gareca selected his initial 40-man roster on Friday.

After featuring at the 2015 Copa America, Pizarro - fifth on Peru's all-time scoring list - was hoping to go around again this year, despite being 37-year-old.

However, Gareca opted against selecting the 85-time international and Werder Bremen striker, who was involved in last month's World Cup qualifiers.

Farfan - now based in the United Arab Emirates with Al Jazira - also featured in the March qualifiers but was left out, along with Juan Manuel Vargas, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano and Andre Carrillo ahead of Copa America, which gets underway in the United States on June 3.

A total of 30 players plying their trade in Peru were selected in the squad.

Star striker Paolo Guerrero, Yoshimar Yotun, Yordy Reyna, Christofer Gonzales, Cristian Benavente, Alexander Callens, Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Luiz da Silva, Ivan Bulos are the only players based outside of Peru.

Peru will come up against Brazil, Ecuador and Haiti in Group B.

Peru's preliminary 40-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Caceda (Universitario), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Pedro Gallese (Juan Aurich), Diego Penny (Sporting Cristal)

Defenders: Luis Abram (Sporting Cristal), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Horacio Benincasa (Universitario), Alexander Callens (CD Numancia), Jair Cespedes (Sporting Cristal), Aldo Corzo (Deportivo Municipal), Alexis Cossio (Sporting Cristal), Paolo de la Haza (Juan Aurich), Christian Ramos (Juan Aurich), Renzo Revoredo (Sporting Cristal), Alberto Rodriguez (Sporting Cristal), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Miguel Trauco (Universitario), Yoshimar Yotun (Malmo)

Midfielders: Armando Alfageme (Deportivo Municipal), Adan Balbin (Universitario), Josepmir Ballon (Sporting Cristal), Cristian Benavente (Charleroi), Christian Cueva (Toluca), Luiz da Silva (PSV), Christofer Gonzales (Colo Colo), Alejandro Hohberg (Universidad Cesar Vallejo), Carlos Lobaton (Sporting Cristal), Andrade Polo (Universitario), Angel Romero (Universitario), Alegria Sanchez (Universidad San Martin), Marcio Valverde (Real Garcilaso), Oscar Vilchez (Alianza Lima)

Forwards: Irven Avila (Sporting Cristal), Ivan Bulos (O'Higgins), Edison Flores (Universitario), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Julio Landauri (Alianza Lima), Andy Polo (Universitario), Yordy Reyna (Red Bull Salzburg), Raul Ruidiaz (Universitario), Mario Velarde (Union Comercio)