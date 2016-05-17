Pizarro signs one-year Werder Bremen extension

Claudio Pizarro has signed a one-year contract extension with Werder Bremen.

The 37-year-old striker returned to the club for a third spell in September and scored 14 goals in 28 appearances to help them secure Bundesliga survival.

The Peru international, who leads Bremen's all-time scoring charts in the top flight on 103, is determined to fire the club to a better campaign in 2015-16 after they escaped a relegation play-off on the final matchday this term with a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

ONE MORE YEAR! has extended his contract at May 17, 2016

"I'm feeling very good and I am happy to be able to play for this special club for one more season," he told the club's TV channel.

"It was a difficult but also really great year for me. I hope that we can have a better season next year, for the fans and for the whole city. I want to give my all for that."

General manager Thomas Eichin added: "We are very happy that Claudio, as a leading player in the squad and with all his experience and unique goalscoring ability, will be a part of the team next season."