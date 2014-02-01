Pizzi revels in Valencia victory at Barcelona

Goals from Dani Parejo, Pablo Piatti and Paco Alcacer stunned Barcelona on Saturday as Valencia came from behind and triumphed 3-2 to end the defending champions' 25-match winning run at home in La Liga.

And Pizzi hopes that the result gives his players the belief to go on and secure European football next season, as Valencia have won just four of their last 15 games in the league.

"I am pretty sure that winning against such a strong team is an emotional boost for us, and we have to be clever to take advantage of the confidence it gives, us especially because of a victory at this stadium (Camp Nou)," said Pizzi.

While Barca remain top of the league – for another 24 hours at least – Valencia have handed the two Madrid clubs the chance to leapfrog Gerardo Martino's men on Sunday.

Just a point separates the three sides and Pizzi feels that it has the makings of an intriguing title race with just under half of the season remaining.

He added: "I think there is equality between the three teams (Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid).

"Maybe from the last years' point of view Barcelona have a little bit of an advantage because of their performances, but that doesn't mean they are the favourites because both Atletico and Real Madrid have shown they are at the top level."