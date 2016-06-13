Pjanic arrives for Juventus medical

Miralem Pjanic has arrived in Turin for a medical ahead of his proposed move from Roma to Serie A champions Juventus.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder has long been linked with a move away from the Italian capital, with Juve emerging as favourites to sign him in the last week.

Pjanic's representative confirmed last week that a switch to Juve was close, with Roma director Mauro Baldissoni then revealing the 26-year-old had handed in a transfer request.

And Pjanic appears to be on the brink of signing for the Bianconeri, after arriving for his medical on Monday.

Good morning everyone and good morning Miralem ... June 13, 2016

Pjanic scored 10 goals in Serie A last season as Roma claimed third place - and the final Champions League spot - behind Juve and Napoli.