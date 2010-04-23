Platini: No way will France win World Cup

"I don't see them winning, I think they will go through the first round," Platini, who captained France to the Euro 1984 title, told a few newspapers owned by Groupe Hersant Media.

"France are not the best team in the world, they're not among the top three teams. They are like Argentina, Germany, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, who will be tough to beat."

France are drawn in Group A for the tournament with host nation South Africa, Mexico and Uruguay. They face a possible match up with Nigeria or Argentina in the last 16.

According to Platini, who as France coach suffered a first-round exit at Euro 1992, Les Bleus lack great players.

"There are some good players in that squad, but let's be clear, there are no great players. I simply think France have lost a great generation," he said.

France won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with a squad boasting the likes of playmaker Zinedine Zidane, midfielder Didier Deschamps and centre back Laurent Blanc.

Platini believes Spain, England and Brazil are favourites for the June 11-July 11 tournament in South Africa.

"They have the best teams, the best players, and they are the ones with the best football," he said.

