Play-off schedule is not fair, says Inverness boss Robertson

Inverness boss John Robertson has branded the scheduling of the play-off semi-finals “ludicrous”.

Inverness set up a last-four meeting with Dundee United following a 4-2 aggregate victory over Ayr.

Dundee United will travel to Inverness on Tuesday, having not played since May 4 after their second-placed finish in the Ladbrokes Championship, Robertson believes his side should have a longer break between matches.

“We didn’t want to say anything before the game, but I don’t understand why we cannot play the first leg on Thursday and the second leg on Sunday,” said Robertson.

“It’s ludicrous that you are trying to get the best product on the pitch, and I don’t think it is fair asking us to play Tuesday-Friday when Dundee United have had nine days’ rest.

“There is no reason to go Tuesday-Friday when they could have gone Thursday-Sunday.

“It would have been a much fairer outcome for both sets of players.”

Ayr’s season is now over, but manager Ian McCall was proud of his side’s efforts over the season.

With several key players set to leave the club this summer, he wants to rebuild the squad in order to launch a bid for the title next term.

“I’ve been very proud the last two years,” McCall said.

“There are a lot of boys out there that will be leaving, but they didn’t leave anything in the dressing room.

“All our really good players have been in talks about pre-contracts.

“Lawrence Shankland in particular – he’s had a couple of injuries but he’s had about 30 clubs talking to him.

“What Ayr United have given me is my drive and all my ambition back.

“It wasn’t so long ago that every club in Scotland wanted me when I went to Dundee United, so I don’t want to build a team to be eighth.

“I want to build a team to win the league and we’ll see if I’m able to do that.”