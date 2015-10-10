Players must implement my style - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned his team they would be doing things his way as he prepares to implement his high pressing game.

Klopp was unveiled as Brendan Rodgers' successor at a media conference on Friday as he looks to restore the Anfield club's past glories.

The German refuses to make huge statements about what his team will achieve, but he will have them working hard.

"I am not the guy who is going to go out and shout, 'We are going to conquer the world' or something like this," Klopp said.

"But we will conquer the ball, each time. We will chase the ball. We will run more, fight more."

Klopp said his pressing tactics were not a proposal, rather "a law", as he looks to match the success he had at Dortmund.

Dortmund won two Bundesliga titles under Klopp, who also led them to the 2013 Champions League final.

"You have to do it and you will. That is what we all have to learn, maybe," Klopp said.

"I'm only interested in 100 per cent of each player. Now we have to work on that."

Klopp said he wanted his Liverpool to develop into "a real special team", but feels they need their own style.

"The only thing I need is players that want to help the team. They have to listen to what I say," he said.

"That is very important because I believe it is better to have 11 players do the same thing wrong than everybody doing what they want. We have to do it one way and that is my way.

"Now we cannot talk about football philosophy and ball possession, playing like Barcelona, playing like whoever. No, this team needs to create their own style."