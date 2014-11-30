Poch hopes Soldado goal will restore confidence

Former Valencia striker Soldado was without a Premier League goal since March, but fired what proved to be the winner on Sunday at the end of a pulsating first half at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham were facing the prospect of a third consecutive league loss at home after Kevin Mirallas fired a spectacular 15th-minute opener before Christian Eriksen restored parity six minutes later.

"You need to give confidence to the player to keep working hard," Pochettino said when discussing Soldado's display at his post-match press conference.

"It has not been easy for him but you need to motivate the player - it is always frustrating for a striker who does not score.

"He scored and he is happy, he is more free because he feels the pressure.

"It is important for the team that the striker scores goals."

Pochettino's team offered the clearest demonstration so far this season that they are adapting to his methods against Everton, with much of their high-tempo, high-pressing performance during the first hour of the match recalling Southampton's fine displays under the Argentinian.

"Our mentality and our spirit were fantastic," he said.

"This is what we want. We need to keep this feeling. It is impossible always to win but with the spirit and mentality we showed, it will be easier to win games.

"Everton have a very good squad and for us it is not only three points, it is a little bit more than three points.

"It is important to grow and build on the victory."