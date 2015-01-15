Pochettino backs misfiring Soldado

Mauricio Pochettino refused to criticise Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado despite another frustrating night in front of goal for the striker on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has struggled to find any form for the White Hart Lane outfit this season, mustering just four goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.

His latest blank came in Tottenham's FA Cup third-round replay against Burnley on Wednesday – which they won 4-2, with the 29-year-old producing one of the misses of the season.

With his side trailing 2-1, Soldado launched a swift breakaway with Andros Townsend. The latter played a low cross to the back post, only for Soldado to hit the crossbar from close range.

However, Pochettino refused to criticise his striker, and has backed him to get among the goals.

"In football you don't need to apologise, because we are sorry for him because I think he deserved a goal," said Pochettino.

"But in football the actions, maybe it's difficult to explain, but I am happy with his performance and his attitude on the pitch.

"All he needs to do is to try to be the best he can in every training session, and the goals will arrive.

"Always it's a tough period for a striker when he doesn't score, but I am very happy with his performance, and he knows that we support him.

"We can talk about different things but for me the most important thing is that he always fights and tries to do his best.

"His attitude was perfect; he was only missing a goal.

"But in football when you work hard, when you try every day and try to give your best, always rewards arrive."

The cup tie with Burnley allowed Soldado to make a rare start, with Harry Kane currently established as Pochettino's first choice in the Premier League.