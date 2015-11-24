Pochettino bemoans Tottenham's busy fixture list

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he can only "laugh" and "smile" as Tottenham prepare for a busy week in the Europa League and Premier League.

Tottenham play Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag and London rivals Chelsea all in the space of four days.

Pochettino and Co. make the gruelling trek to Baku for Thursday's Europa League clash, before switching their attention to Sunday's showdown with the embattled Premier League champions at White Hart Lane.

Of the packed fixture list facing Tottenham, who had to manage three matches in six days a fortnight ago, Pochettino said: "I laugh. I only smile.

"Again, like it was the week when we played Monday, Thursday and Sunday, three times in six days. And now it's the same.

"Maybe it's worse because you need to fly nearly six hours and then there is the decision about whether to come straight back or stay, it's very difficult because both decisions are bad."

Pochettino added: "Maybe we come back, straight back [after the Europa League game on Thursday], and we give the players the day off on Friday.

"Maybe you need to wait two hours at the airport and for us, it's better to go straight after the game and get to England as soon as possible, and give maybe Friday off for recovery."

Chelsea also face a midweek trip across Europe, with Jose Mourinho's men to meet Israeli giants Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"It's the always the same problem. All the clubs in the Premier League at the beginning of the season want to play on TV because it's a business," Pochettino said.

"But when the moment comes to play we complain. The balance is difficult."