Pochettino calls for Tottenham unity

Tottenham have only won twice at White Hart Lane in the league this season and went into the international break with just one victory from four top-flight matches, leaving them 12th in the table.

That form has caused dissatisfaction among some sections of the club's support, but Pochettino insists his focus is on improving results.

"Now is not the moment to find the guiltiness - it is a moment to be altogether, to be strong," he said. "That is our responsibility [as a team].

"My responsibility is to get the results and improve the team.

"Now we need to look forwards and to try to fix something which has happened in the past. We need to improve.

"We need to be positive, but I understand the supporters at home are not happy.

"The solution is just for us to play better on the pitch, to give our supporters the message we want to improve to get success."

Tottenham return to league action on Sunday with a trip to the KC Stadium to face Hull City.