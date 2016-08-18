Pochettino confident Eriksen will sign Tottenham renewal

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident Christian Eriksen will sign a new deal.

The Denmark international's deal is due to expire in 2018 and Spurs are keen to hold on to the attacking midfielder beyond that date.

Negotiations over a renewal have so far been unfruitful, but Pochettino sees no reason for concern.

"We are happy with him and he's very happy here," said Pochettino.

"We'll see what happens in the next few weeks. He has two more years left on his contract and he's happy here.

"It's just a question of time to agree a new contract."

Eriksen, 24, joined Tottenham from Ajax in August 2013 and has since developed into a key figure at White Hart Lane.

He netted eight goals in 47 appearances in all competitions last term.

Pochettino also had his say on Tottenham's plans in the transfer market and said he is keen to add to his squad before the end of the window.

"We try [to bring more players in]," he added.

"We hope to sign one, two or three players – or maybe no-one. It depends on many things that will happen. We will try to find some players to sign."