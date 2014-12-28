Pochettino content with Man United stalemate

The visitors were much the better side in the first half at White Hart Lane, with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris regularly called into action.

Pochettino saw his charges improve after the interval and they could even have win it late on through Ryan Mason, who blasted over the bar from close range.

The Spurs coach, though, conceded that a draw was just reward for both sides.

"The second half was good and we were better than them but after 90 minutes it's a fair result," he told the club's official website after Spurs made it five unbeaten in all competitions.

"We showed that we were solid. The most important thing is the feeling from today.

"It's a good point. We produced a good performance.

"Our fitness levels are very good. We have a lot of games ahead and the next one [against Chelsea on Thursday] is another tough one."