Pochettino: Defeat would have been unfair

Mauricio Pochettino feels it would have been unfair had Tottenham lost Sunday's FA Cup match with Leicester.

The White Hart Lane side needed a late Harry Kane penalty to secure a 2-2 draw - and a replay - and Pochettino believes they perhaps deserved even more in the third-round encounter.

"A defeat would not have been fair, a draw is a bit more fair but if you analyse the full 90 minutes then we deserved more," Pochettino said.

"It is a strange feeling. In the first half we were a bit unlucky, but I'm very pleased with the performance. It was a good example of not giving up and fighting.

"It was difficult to create chances because of how Leicester played as they sat deep, waiting for our mistakes.

"Leicester were full of confidence, but we showed we were better. Football is about scoring goals, though.

"We feel disappointed, but that is football and we have the opportunity to go to Leicester and still be in the next round."

Tottenham resume Premier League action on Wednesday, when they host Leicester again.