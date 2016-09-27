Pochettino delighted with in-form Son

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino lauded the form of Son Heung-min after the forward's fifth goal in as many games secured a 1-0 victory for Tottenham in their Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow.

Son – who netted a brace in the 2-1 Premier League victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday in the absence of the injured Harry Kane – was on target midway through the second half of Tuesday's Group E encounter to get Tottenham off the mark following their defeat to Monaco at Wembley on matchday one.

And Pochettino, whose side sit second in the group with Monaco having snatched a point against Bayer Leverkusen, was quick to praise the South Korea international, who has already equalled his league goal tally from last term, adding that he was delighted with Tottenham's display.

"Son is on fire," the Argentinian said. "I am very pleased with him and his goals help the team.

"I am delighted. First of all I want to thank the fans who travelled here. The performance was good.

"The game was tough but we deserved the victory. We are in the race for the next round.

"It was an important victory, this was a must win game, so we are second in the group now. But it is still all open."