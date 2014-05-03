Pochettino delighted with record points haul

Rickie Lambert scored the only goal of the encounter in injury time, and victory lifts Southampton to 55 points for the season - one more than their previous best haul of 54 in 1994-95.

And while Pochettino admitted the lack of anything riding on the fixture made it tough for both sides, he declared his satisfaction at having surpassed the historic marker.

"It was a difficult game to play because both clubs have already achieved their goals for the season," he said. "Mathematically, we couldn't go higher than eighth position, but I thought we played with a lot of intensity.

"We played in the manner that we know how to play, perhaps it wasn't a spectacular game, but we did achieve the three points which helped us to achieve the maximum number of points that we've ever achieved in a Premier League season, and also the maximum number of wins away from home."

Lambert bundled the ball over the line deep into stoppage time after a poor attempted clearance by Ashley Williams, but Pochettino insisted it did not matter how it went in.

"In the history of football there have been even more bizarre goals than that one, but I guess it can happen in the world of football," he added.

"I thought, overall, we did very well today. We're very happy with the victory that we've achieved and also with the team's performance."