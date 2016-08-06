Pochettino enjoying winning feeling ahead of Premier League opener

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino was happy to close out pre-season with a win as the Premier League campaign fast approaches.

Harry Kane scored twice to lead Tottenham to a 6-1 rout of Inter in Oslo on Friday.

Tottenham had lost their two International Champions Cup games in Australia but the Londoners ended their pre-season campaign in stunning style, much to Pochettino's delight.

"It was important to finish our pre-season in a very positive way and important to win," said Pochettino, whose Tottenham now look ahead to their opening game at Everton on August 13.

"It was the first time the players involved in the Euros played and it was fantastic to see them all together.

"Now, next Saturday, it's reality with a big test at the start of the season at Everton but we will arrive ready to compete."

Tottenham - who finished third in the Premier League last season - were beaten 2-1 by Juventus and lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in Melbourne.

But the return of Euro 2016 participants Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Hugo Lloris ensured Tottenham returned to winning ways at the perfect time.

Eric Lamela added to Kane's fifth-minute opener prior to half-time, while the latter, Alli, Vincent Janssen and Shayon Harrison were also on target.

"I think it's always important to get the feeling of a win," Pochettino added. "We played well in Australia but lost in the end and it's important in your mind to get a victory."

Two-goal hero Kane heaped praise on fellow frontman and new signing Janssen, who netted Tottenham's fifth goal of the night in the 65th minute.

"He is a great player. He likes to hold the ball up and bring other players into the game," Kane said.

"I'm sure we are going to play together this season. You can see he is very strong, he has a good finish when he gets a chance.

"He is a great addition to the squad, like both have been."