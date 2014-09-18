Pochettino focusing on Partizan positives

Pochettino made 10 changes to his side, resting a number of key players for the trip to Serbia as Tottenham kicked off their UEFA Europa League campaign in limp fashion on Thursday.

Spurs lacked urgency and the closest they came to scoring was when Harry Kane struck the crossbar inside the first two minutes.

But Pochettino felt there were things his side could take from the game that would stand them in good stead.

He told the club's official website: "We knew it would be difficult. The result was fair. We competed and got a clean sheet.

"In the end it was a tough game and difficult to do well. We tried. One point was a fair result.

"We need to look forward and look at the positives."

Proceedings took a controversial turn midway through the first half when the home support unfurled a potentially anti-semitic banner, and Pochettino was to quick to condemn the alleged incident

"I didn't see it, but if this is true, it is unacceptable," he told ITV.

Young striker Kane, meanwhile, was frustrated at failing to add to the two goals he scored in Tottenham's Europa League play-off against AEL.

"It was a sharp chance, I'm not sure if the goalkeeper saved it onto the bar. It was a shame as it would've been a great start," he told the club's official website.

However, like Pochettino, Kane insisted there were still plenty of bright spots in his team's performance.

"It was tough game. They had a game plan and it's a tough place to come. We wanted a win but we kept a clean sheet and got a point," the 21-year-old added.