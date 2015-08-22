Pochettino frustrated as Tottenham let more points slip

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino conceded that Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Leicester City was a difficult result for him to stomach.

Dele Alli came off the bench to net his first goal for Tottenham in the 81st minute with a diving header from Nacer Chadli's chipped cross, seemingly setting Pochettino's team on course for their first win of the season.

But Leicester found an instant response as Riyad Mahrez's fourth goal of a stunning early season run ensured a share of the spoils.

"Until we scored I think that we deserved to win but at the end we made some mistakes," Pochettino said. "We conceded a chance and they scored.

"It is a shame because I think we dominated in the second half. In the first half it was 50/50 - a difficult game for both teams.

"It is difficult to accept that we conceded the draw."

For the second time in as many weeks, Tottenham dropped points from a winning position, having been pegged back from 2-0 up to a 2-2 draw by Stoke City last time out.

It is an issue their boss is keen to address.

"We need to improve and compete better because against Stoke we were 2-0 up and conceded two goals in the last few minutes - and now again," he added.

"This is now my focus and concern for the next week, to try to improve - to compete much better than today and than in the last game against Stoke City."