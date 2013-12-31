Pochettino fumes at poor refereeing decisions

The Southampton coach witnessed his team have two penalty appeals waved away by referee Mark Clattenburg during their 2-1 defeat at Everton on Sunday.

Pochettino said that while he has respect for officials, he has been left "angered" by decisions he feels have gone against his side.

"These things need to be said and I am actually defending my club because it is my club and I think if I don't talk I am going to seem as if I am dumb or I don't care about my club," the Argentinian stated.

"I don't mean any disrespect against any referees but anyone that could have seen the game on Sunday can see there were two clear penalties that weren't given and should have been given.

"That would have changed the game completely but they weren't given and of course we are angry and upset about that.

"I am saying things that should not be forgotten in the overall analysis of the game and they need to be said.

"I don't mean any disrespect to anyone but there were two clear penalties that weren't given and that's very frustrating."

Pochettino believes high-profile clubs are often awarded key decisions, adding: "That is the case and it shouldn't be that way. They shouldn't be conditioned to referee in that manner but that is the way it is."