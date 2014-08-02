Pochettino hails positive attitude of Spurs players

Spurs put on a show against the Scottish champions in Finland, with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

Harry Kane, Roberto Soldado, Lewis Holtby, Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Emmanuel Adebayor all got in on the act as Tottenham's unbeaten pre-season run continued in style.

And Pochettino was particularly impressed by the application of his side.

"It was a very good session for us," Pochettino said in quotes on Tottenham's official website. "After the result it seems like an easy game but it's never easy to play against a young team like Celtic.

"We are really pleased with the players because they have a very good attitude which they showed in the game.

"It's always important to welcome back players like Adebayor, [Nabil] Bentaleb and Sandro so that they are with the team.

"I'm very happy because we had a very good attitude. Always when you compete it's an important test - always.

"For us it's another session to arrive at the season in the best condition."

Tottenham take on Schalke at White Hart Lane next Saturday and kick off the Premier League season at West Ham a week later.