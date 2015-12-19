Pochettino hails Tottenham's 'maturity'

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino praised the maturity his side showed in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Southampton.

The visitors headed to St Mary's Stadium looking to bounce back after seeing their 14-game unbeaten league run ended by Newcastle United last weekend.

And, despite a slow start on the south cast, two first-half goals in under three minutes from England duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli moved Spurs up to fourth, leaving Pochettino delighted.

"I'm very happy for the team," he said. "It was an important game for us and I was pleased with the performance and the result.

"In the end, we deserved the win. We managed the second half well and showed maturity."

Pochettino was also full of praise for goalscorers Kane and Alli, along with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who made two fine saves to deny Sadio Mane after seven minutes and James Ward-Prowse in second-half stoppage time.

"Southampton were better at the beginning of the game and we had some problems in the first 20 minutes," he said.

"But after that, we began to find our way and manage the game and in the end, I thought we deserved the victory.

"Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the league and we're delighted that he's with us.

"Dele Alli was also very good.

"I believe that the most important thing for young players is for the club to show belief in them and we are doing that.

"Hugo Lloris also made two great saves, but I think overall, we were the better side."

Kane, meanwhile, marked his 100th club appearance by scoring his ninth goal in his last 11 Premier League games and the 22-year-old was understandably pleased with both finding the net and helping guide his side back to winning ways.

"It was a proud moment for me to make my 100th appearance," he said.

"To score and win as well makes it even more special.

"It was a great team performance and we're delighted with the three points."

Next on the agenda for Tottenham is a home clash with Norwich City on Boxing Day.