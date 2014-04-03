Pochettino happy to discuss future with board

The Argentinian's existing deal is set to expire at the end of the next season, but his long-term future is yet to be resolved.

And, while he feels there is no particular rush, Pochettino says he will be prepared to open negotiations when "necessary".

"I am working in a calm manner and I am open to discussing the future with the board when it is convenient and necessary," he said.

Southampton face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, and Pochettino is relishing the chance to face off against Manuel Pellegrini, whose side he held to a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

"Manuel Pellegrini is a fantastic manager and has the capacity to take Manchester City and win whatever competition they are playing in," he added.

"We have our differences because he’s Chilean and I'm Argentinian!

"We will try to maintain the standards we set against Newcastle (in 4-0 win last weekend).

"If we win at the Etihad, many people will say we’ve progressed but we’re a lot more deep in our analysis."

Southampton sit eighth in the Premier League, six points adrift of seventh-placed Manchester United.