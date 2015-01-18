Pochettino: Hard work behind last-gasp Spurs

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino believes fitness of body and mind is behind his team's knack for finding late goals.

The London club lie fifth in the Premier League table after Christian Eriksen struck two minutes from time on Saturday to seal a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at White Hart Lane.

Such late drama has become a pleasing habit for Tottenham under Pochettino and the former Argentina international praised his support staff for getting the squad into prime condition.

"I think our fitness is very good and this is the club, the sports science and the medical staff are doing a great job so far and we have to keep going," he said.

"But I think it is also our mentality. Always in football you need to believe and you need to be strong in your mind and believe it is possible to win the game.

"But it is true that it is important to feel good in your legs and powerful.

"When you are in a good condition you have a good opportunity to go forward."

Eriksen is now firmly established as Tottenham's last-gasp hero, having secured wins over Hull City, Leicester City and Swansea City in similar circumstances this season, and Pochettino reserved praise for the Denmark playmaker, whose goals have been worth a whopping 13 points to Spurs this term.

"I think his contribution is clear and that it is a reality," he added.

"I'm happy because he's a very good guy. A great professional and a great player."