Pochettino hoping to strengthen

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping for significant activity in the close-season as Tottenham aim to return to the UEFA Champions League.

With four games of their Premier League campain remaining, Spurs look set to miss out on a top-four finish.

Pochettino reiterated after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Southampton that qualification for the Europa League was "not my dream" and highlighted the need for his club to strengthen in order to regain a place among Europe's elite.

"It [the Europa League] is not the competition that is your dream, my dream is to play with Tottenham in the Champions League and for that we need to prepare, a big summer," said Pochettino.

"I think we need to build a strong team to be realistic and try to fight for the top four next season. Because I think our dream, for our supporters and the club, is to fight for the top four and try to reach the Champions League.

"After my experience here I think that it's very tough to play in the Europa League.

"I think for the players it's very, very tough. If we reach the Europa League we need to try to do better this season, to try and fight for the top four and to try to win the Europa League, but it is not my dream."

Pochettino was given cause for concern at St Mary's Stadium when Ben Davies was taken off on a stretcher in the second half with a shoulder injury.

However, the Tottenham head coach said: "Ben is much better now. We hope that it's not a big issue. We need to assess him in the next few days, but we hope it's not a longer problem."