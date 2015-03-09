Pochettino lauds Tottenham support

The relationship between Tottenham players and supporters was tested in November last year when outspoken striker Emmanuel Adebayor said his team-mates were afraid to play at White Hart Lane amid a chorus of boos as the club lost four of six home Premier League fixtures.

Tottenham are now flying high, however, with Pochettino's men sixth in the standings and in the mix for UEFA Champions League qualification after a win at home to Swansea City and away at QPR, in part to the blossoming bond between the players and supporters.

"I think the connection is special now. At the beginning it was different, now it's a reality and the connection between the team and the supporters is fantastic," Pochettino said.

"It's good because the team shows great character. The results make the supporters feel very proud of the team."

In a sign of just how special the connection is in the stands, Pochettino's brother and two sons were in the away end as Tottenham beat QPR 2-1 on Wednesday.

"I took the picture as a souvenir. It was a fantastic moment for me and for [my family]. It was the first time I've done it in my career," he added.