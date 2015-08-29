Pochettino not concerned about goalless Kane

Mauricio Pochettino believes patience will pay dividends after Harry Kane drew another blank in Tottenham's goalless Premier League draw against Everton.

The England striker was prolific last season, netting 21 top-flight goals, but he is yet to get off the mark in this campaign.

Tottenham are now winless in four after being held at White Hart Lane on Saturday, with Kane one of numerous players to be thwarted by the impressive Tim Howard.

Pochettino told Sky Sports: "We created a lot of chances. We were better, but in football you have to score. For us it was impossible [against Everton].

"But I'm happy with our performance because more is impossible. We are a team, a strong team.

"[With Kane] we need to wait. I'm happy with him, his performance, he had two or three chances to score. He just needs to work hard and play.

"[My job] it's only to give the confidence and trusting him. We need to work hard for the next two weeks to prepare for the next game."

After the international break Tottenham head to Sunderland before kicking off their UEFA Europa League group stage with a home match against Qarabag.