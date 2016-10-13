Pochettino not thinking about Tottenham title yet

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is not getting carried away following his side's fine start to the 2016-17 season and is adamant it is too soon to talk about the title.

Spurs sit second in the Premier League heading into this weekend's encounter with West Brom and are the only team still unbeaten after seven games.

"I think it is too early to talk about whether we are contenders for the title at the end of the season," Pochettino told reporters.

"For us it is important to go step by step. The most important thing is to work hard and to try and win games."

Tottenham will still be without the injured Harry Kane on Saturday, while Mousa Dembele is doubtful, too.

"Kane is still out. He is doing very well but he is not ready yet," Pochettino added.

"At the end of this week he can start to train and touch the grass a little bit. He is very positive and he is doing well.

"We do not know yet when he will be back. We are happy with the way he is recovering from his injury.

"We need to assess Dembele too. We have another day, Friday, to see if he can be available or not.

"Then we have a few issues from international duty, we need to assess."