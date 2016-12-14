Pochettino praises Spurs after formation switch

Mauricio Pochettino hailed Tottenham for the way they adapted to a switch in formation in the 3-0 Premier League triumph over Hull City at White Hart Lane.

Spurs played with three at the back, affording Kyle Walker and Danny Rose the opportunity to push on as wing-backs, and both provided assists for Christian Eriksen to score.

The Dane came close to a hat-trick, but saw his free-kick tipped onto the post before rolling into the path of Victor Wanyama to poke home, adding gloss to ease the pain of Spurs' defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

"There are many things we need to take from that game," said Pochettino. "We used a different formation and it's working very well.

"Sometimes it's good to find different options to provide the team different solutions. That was fantastic.

"In some periods I think we played well, in some periods it was difficult. When you play against a team that's playing for survival, it's difficult.

"They were aggressive and they were playing with a lot of intensity. I think in the end we fully deserved the three points.

"I'm very pleased because we are very close to the top four and that was our challenge before the game."

Losing boss Mike Phelan, whose side remain in the relegation zone, was at a loss to explain the final score.

Hull could have been level around the hour mark, but Jake Livermore could not find a way past Hugo Lloris when well placed inside the box.

"It's hard for me to try and explain a result like that when you feel as though your team has created opportunities," said Phelan.

"We lost 3-0 because of the extra quality Tottenham had at the right time. We didn't lay down. We were more than value for money."