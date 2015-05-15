Pochettino predicts Spurs changes

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has warned that no-one is safe at the club as they assess their campaign.

Pochettino's men have missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification, sitting a distant sixth and 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Multiple changes are expected at Tottenham in the close-season, and Pochettino has suggested all members of his squad are at risk.

"Always you need to analyse the last season and nobody is sure that they are staying at the club," he said.

"But this is my job - to analyse, to assess and to make a decision.

"It is not because we brought some player in and we were sure, and he was poor during the season, now he stays. If not, why did you bring him in?

"Not only me, all managers act the same way in this situation. If you bring in a player and the performance was not good, it is not good. You make a decision."

Pochettino admits he may need to sell players to bring in others as he looks to strengthen his squad.

He added: "We need to look forward and we need to learn from the past.

"We need to look forward and we have a plan for the development in the next few years and we need to deliver it."