Pochettino proud of Tottenham following Monaco win

Mauricio Pochettino was able to reflect on a job well done after Tottenham secured top spot in Group J of the Europa League with a 4-1 win over Monaco.

Erik Lamela scored a first-half hat-trick as the Premier League side - who had already qualified for the last 32 prior to the game at White Hart Lane - extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

Tom Carroll also scored for the hosts, with Stephan El Shaarawy's effort for Monaco on the hour mark proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

"I'm very happy. Job done and we are first in the group. I'm proud of them and we show we have a very strong squad," Pochettino told the club's official website.

"The mentality was great. We showed a winning mentality and we need to keep this for the whole season."

The Tottenham manager was particularly pleased for Lamela, who broke the deadlock after just two minutes.

He was gifted a second by a goalkeeping error, while his third arrived shortly before the half-time interval. The treble takes the player's tally to five goals in as many Europa League appearances this season.

"It's fantastic for Lamela, a great moment for him," Pochettino added.

"From the start of the season he's showing improvement and consistency."