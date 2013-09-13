Pochettino: Southampton are pro-English talent

Premier League clubs are facing close scrutiny following Football Association chairman Greg Dyke's recent scathing assessment that overseas talent are blocking the route to the top for home-grown youngsters.

That in turn, according to Dyke, is having a detrimental impact on the England national team.

Pochettino, though, wants to help English players to fulfil their potential at Southampton and his rhetoric is backed up in his team selection.

Teenagers James Ward-Prowse and Calum Chambers both started Southampton's last Premier League game, a 1-0 defeat at Norwich City, while academy graduates Luke Shaw and Lloyd Isgrove have featured this term.

Ahead of Sunday's home clash against West Ham, Pochettino said: "I have my own opinion on English football and young English players. What is clear to me is that Southampton has a clear path on how to develop young English talent.

"When (Southampton chairman) Nicola (Cortese) called me to offer me the project, he told me that the inclusion of young English players was fundamental to the project.

"There's a clear purpose to include young players in the future of the club.

"Our purpose is to develop talent for the future that can guarantee success for the club and keep them here."

However, one English player seemingly with no future at St Mary's Stadium is striker Billy Sharp, who is being linked with a loan move away after falling down the pecking order.

Pochettino added: "The situation has not really changed.

"The club is trying to find an exit for him, a club where he can play at."