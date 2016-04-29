Pochettino still believes Tottenham can win Premier League

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino still believes his side can win the Premier League title.

Pochettino's men face Chelsea on Monday, but Leicester City can confirm a remarkable triumph by winning at Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs will be without the suspended Dele Alli for the trip to Stamford Bridge and Eric Dier faces a late fitness test to see if he has fully recovered from his concussion.

But Pochettino, who confirmed he has verbally agreed a new contract tying him to the club until 2021, says Spurs can still win the league.

"The gap is seven points and there are nine points still to play for," Pochettino said.

"It's difficult, but we need to believe. The most important thing is to win our games.

"Belief is the most important word in football. You must work hard and have a clear plan.

"We still believe and dream but in the same way we are realistic.

"The gap is big, but we need to fight, pick up points to stay alive."

Spurs' task was made all the harder by this week's 1-1 draw against West Brom at White Hart Lane.