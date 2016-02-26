Pochettino: Tottenham won't prioritise Premier League over Europa League

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino sees no reason why the high-flying Londoners cannot challenge for both the Premier League and Europa League.

Pochettino and Co. advanced to the last 16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at home to Fiorentina on Thursday, sealing a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

Tottenham are also in contention for the Premier League title, with the club just two points adrift of leaders Leicester City in second position.

And Pochettino does not believe Tottenham have to prioritise a specific competition.

"It's true that maybe for the supporters the Premier League is more important but we need to show we respect both competitions," said Pochettino.

"I think we have enough quality and a big enough squad that we can do both.

"Why prioritise one of them? We have ahead three important games in the Premier League, and then we will think about the next round of the Europa League.

"I think that we have to try to be competitive in every competition. We are happy in the way that we are and now I think we need to put all our energy into recovering our players and to feeling good for the next game."