Pochettino wary of busy period

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to rotate his squad during a busy and important seven-game stretch.

Pochettino's men are the only undefeated side remaining in the Premier League after their 2-0 victory over Manchester City prior to the international break.

But, Spurs are looking at seven games in 23 days in all competitions, a busy period Pochettino is wary of.

"It is very important now, these next seven games," the Argentinian told UK newspapers.

"We need to manage and handle all the players. We are working very hard to be right for Saturday, to take the best decisions and not risk losing any players for the next six games."

Tottenham visit West Brom on Saturday looking to continue their strong start to the season, sitting a point adrift of leaders City.

Pochettino warned he had a greater role to play with his players, particularly after the international break.

"The players go away and now they come, like Christian [Eriksen, whose Denmark lost to Poland and Montenegro] is coming back very disappointed with the last result, or the England players [who drew with Slovenia] as well," he said.

"Now our job is to be more than coaches, to be psychologists too."