Pochettino will only sign players with 'right profile'

Mauricio Pochettino will only add to his Tottenham squad in January if he can attract players with the "right profile".

Spurs have been linked with reviving their interest in West Brom striker Saido Berahino - a player they tried to sign in the close-season - despite accusations of a lack of discipline at the Hawthorns.

But with Pochettino's men riding high in fourth in the Premier League, just four points off top spot, the Argentinian is adamant he will only strengthen with the right players.

He told a media conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton: "Myself and [chairman] Daniel [Levy] have a chat every day for five, 10 minutes.

"We know we are ready to take the best decision for the team and the future of the club. But that doesn't mean we need to bring players in or not.

"Today I am very happy with the squad we have. We have a strong squad and in the place we are after 19 games means we are in a very good way and our decisions were good.

"Only if we can help the team and improve the team will we maybe make some decisions.

"But for that it has to be right and be sure that if we bring some players in they have to be the right profile."

Spurs will be without Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele for the trip to Goodison Park.

Pochettino added: "Mousa Dembele has a small injury but we hope he's back with us in a few weeks. He definitely misses Everton but we've no other injuries, everyone is okay."