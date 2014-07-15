Pocognoli: Lukaku inspired West Brom switch

Pocognoli arrived at The Hawthorns on a three-year deal from Bundesliga outfit Hannover, where he spent just over a year having moved to Germany in January 2013.

The 26-year-old - capped 12 times by the national team - is the first Belgian to play for West Brom since Lukaku, who scored 17 goals during an impressive season-long loan from Chelsea in 2012-13.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Pocognoli said Lukaku was one of the reasons behind his decision to leave the city of Hanover for the West Midlands in England.

"I follow the Premier League so I know West Brom is a good club," said Pocognoli, who missed out on selection for the FIFA World Cup after an injury-interrupted season.

"My mate Romelu Lukaku played here before so I know a little bit about the club, the history. It's a good club, with a good image and for me it's exciting.

"I spoke to Romelu. He gave me the best opinion on the club. He was very positive and said to me that if I have the opportunity to go there then I should take it.

"His experience here was great. He scored a lot of goals, his relationship with the supporters was very good too.

"I received a great welcome from the group, the trainer and the staff."