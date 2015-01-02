Podolski arrives in Milan for Inter discussions

Inter posted photos on their website and on Twitter of Podolski arriving at a packed Linate Airport in Milan wearing an official club scarf, although the Serie A club did not claim that a deal has been concluded.

Fans can be seen in some of the images either cheering, clapping Podolski on the back or shaking his hand, while the Germany international is also pictured doing an interview with Inter's official TV channel and brandishing the scarf above his head with a smile on his face.

Podolski has had a frustrating time with Arsenal, scoring 31 goals in 81 appearances for the London-based Premier League club but starting just 55 games.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has not started Podolski in the league this season with the 29-year-old striker making just seven Premier League appearances, which has prompted his impending move to Inter.

It is expected Podolski will join Inter on loan for the rest of the 2014-15 season.