Pogba brothers' mum wants two draws

Manchester United's Europa League last-32 clash with Saint-Etienne has put Paul and Florentin Pogba's mother in the impossible position of wanting neither of her sons to lose.

Paul, the younger sibling and the world's most expensive player, will welcome his brother to Old Trafford for the first leg in February, before the two meet again in France a week later.

While their mum, Yeo Moriba, has a vested interest in the fortunes of both clubs, she does not want either to win – or, moreover, cannot bare the thought of either of her boys suffering defeat.

"Me, I want two draws between my children. I do not want either to lose," she told AFP. "But I know that unfortunately one of them will be eliminated. I will see both matches on February 16 in Manchester and 22 February in Saint-Etienne.

"My sons are very happy to meet on the field, they promised to exchange their jerseys ."

France international Paul – three years Florentin's junior – is certainly relishing the showdown, if one of his latest Instagram posts is anything to go by.

Never one to shy away from the limelight, he took to the social media platform to post a video of him and his brother squaring off as characters in the iconic closing scene of Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Western classic, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.