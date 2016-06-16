Pogba denies offensive gesture
France midfielder Paul Pogba insists he did not perform the 'bras d'honneur' at the media in Les Bleus' win over Albania.
Paul Pogba has denied making an offensive gesture at journalists towards the end of France's 2-0 defeat of Albania at Euro 2016 on Wednesday.
Pogba was pictured appearing to make a 'bras d'honneur' motion in the direction of the media section at the Stade Velodrome after Dimitri Payet netted an injury-time goal to make sure of the points for Didier Deschamps' men in a 2-0 victory.
The story has caused controversy in France but Pogba denied there was any malice in his actions.
In a statement released to AFP, he said: "The joy I displayed with a big gesture, as is my habit, following the liberating goal by Dimitri Payet against Albania has today turned into a controversy.
"I want to say sincerely, but very firmly that, whatever interpretation you want to take from these images, I never had any intention to make a gesture towards someone or take my revenge on anyone.
"I was crazily happy by the goal, and I turned to the stand where I knew my mother and my brothers were and I did my usual celebration, arms in the air and fists lifted. Nothing more, nothing less."
Pogba attracted plenty of media criticism following his performance in Friday's opening-night 2-1 win over Romania and was left out of the starting line-up for the game in Marseille.
He was introduced at half-time and made a positive impression as goals from Antoine Griezmann and Payet settled the game and ensured Les Bleus' place in the knockout stages.
