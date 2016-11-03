Pogba limps out of United's Europa League clash at Fener

Paul Pogba limped out of Manchester United's Europa League tie at Fenerbahce after just half an hour on Thursday.

The world's most expensive player was caught by a poor diving challenge from Souza in the 20th minute of the Group A clash in Istanbul.

The France international attempted to carry on, but was eventually forced to hobble from the field with Zlatan Ibrahimovic – benched in favour of Wayne Rooney – coming on to replace him.

United fell behind in just the second minute to a stunning acrobatic effort from Moussa Sow.

29' - Paul Pogba picked up a knock a few minutes ago and it looks like he'll be unable to continue. November 3, 2016