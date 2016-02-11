Pogba must improve mentality to become like Platini and Zidane - Mauro

Paul Pogba needs to improve his mentality in order to become a true world-class player like Michel Platini or Zinedine Zidane, according to former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro.

The France international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining Juve from Manchester United in 2012.

Pogba has won three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and helped Juve reach the final of the Champions League last season during his time in Turin.

He was also named as the Best Young Player at the 2014 World Cup and selected for the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2015.

But Mauro - a winner of two Serie A titles with Juve and Napoli - believes Pogba still needs to make some mental improvements to reach the level of Platini and Zidane.

Mauro told Omnisport: "He's [Pogba] got the quality [to become like Platini and Zidane for Juve]. Quality-wise [he] is extraordinary.

"To become like them he hasn't got to touch too much the ball when there is no need, he hasn't got to wave his arms in complaint when he doesn't receive a pass, he doesn't have to show the hundred thousands attendance [that] his team-mates don't move.

"If you do like that you are not a world-class player, you don't gel in the team. He is very young.

"I hope he will understand pretty soon that to be a referral point in a very important club and become a top player you have to improve from the behavioural point of view. To be good at playing football is not enough

"He has to get his winning mentality. A youngster has to realise what makes you a winner. Either you have it in yourself but only age is preventing you from showing it or you will never become a leader, therefore a great in football."