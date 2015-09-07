Pogba: Old man Martial has huge potential

Juventus and France star Paul Pogba has hailed the maturity of "little old man" Anthony Martial following his move to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old completed a sensational deadline-day transfer to the Red Devils from Monaco for a fee which could reportedly rise to £59 million (€80m) including future bonuses.

Pogba, however, is in no doubt as to his compatriot's potential and believes he will make significant progress playing in the Premier League.

"I already call him 'little old man,'" Pogba told Telefoot. "He's 19 and he's already very mature for his age.

"He has great qualities and very big potential. He's going to bring a lot to the French team and I'm very happy for him.

"Now he's changed club and he's going to get to know the Premier League. He's going to play with some big players and he'll make a lot of progress."

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has also been impressed by Martial's approach to the recent headlines.

"Above all, he's still a young player and a likeable guy," the Tottenham man told reporters on Sunday. "He's quite reserved but he's involved in the squad.

"He has to get his bearings too - it's never easy. There's been a lot of talk about him recently and he'll have to come to terms with all of that.

"He's going to continue his progress but he has big potential to become a great player."