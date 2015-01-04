Pogba raring to go with Juventus in 2015

The France international has won back-to-back Scudetti since moving to Italy in 2012 and he is keen to continue that run this year, while also challenging for a first UEFA Champions League title.

Serie A returns after the mid-season break this week with Juventus top of the table by three points from Roma.

Massimiliano Allegri's side host Inter in their first game back on Tuesday.

Pogba is looking forward to getting back to action, and knows it is important they start with a victory to provide early momentum.

"We must start 2015 on a winning note, that's the most important thing," the club's official website quoted him as saying to Sky Sport Italia. "Last year we beat Roma in our first game back and we hope we can follow this up.

"In 2015 I hope to win the Scudetto again, and we'll need to give all we've got to do it, as well as going further in the Champions League than we managed two years ago.

"I need to improve at everything. I know that I can give more and need to do so without being pushed on."

Juventus fell in the quarter-finals to eventual winners Bayern Munich in 2013 and did not get past the group stage last term, with Pogba expecting a tough last 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund this time around.

He added: "We'll need to be at 100 per cent in both games against Borussia because they will be tough encounters that we'll have to tackle with great intensity."