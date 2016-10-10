Pogba suffering physically, says Lloris

France captain Hugo Lloris believes Paul Pogba has not yet fully recovered from his exertions at Euro 2016.

The 23-year-old joined Manchester United in a world-record transfer in August, with Jose Mourinho's side paying Juventus an initial fee of £89million, but the midfielder has struggled to justify his price tag with a series of inconsistent displays this season.

Lloris, however, feels Pogba is still suffering fatigue from France's run to the final of the European Championship on home soil and is confident he will recapture his best form.

"There are a lot of players who played in the Euros and experiencing physical difficulties at this moment," he said, speaking ahead of his side's World Cup qualifier against Netherlands on Monday.

"Their preparation was not ideal for the new season. Paul is one of them. And he has to take on a record transfer to Manchester United.

"There are lots of little things that have slowed him. But we all know he has many qualities and talent - that's why we're demanding of him. But things will go well for him with work."

Lloris admits that expectations levels are high for Pogba, but he has backed his team-mate to perform to his best in Monday's clash in Amsterdam

"I can understand the high expectations around him," said the Tottenham goalkeeper. "There are also [some expectations] from the dressing room and also from the staff and the coach.

"But France is a team and not only one player. We have to be complementary to get the best performance.

"Paul has everything to be a great player but we always ask him to back that up. He can show it in a big game tomorrow [Monday]."