Pogba urged to think carefully over next move

Emerson went to Real Madrid in 2006 at the height of the Calciopoli scandal and has revealed that perhaps he departed Turin too soon.

Following much speculation about the highly rated Pogba, the France international extended his deal at Juve in October last year, which will keep him at the club until 2019.

That agreement appears to have secured Pogba's future for the time being and Emerson wants the 21-year-old to take time over any decisions that may arise further down the line.

"When I left Juventus to follow [Fabio] Capello to Spain, Juve were in a different situation that the current side," Emerson told Tuttosport.

"Calciopoli had broken and the club needed to raise funds by selling players. I accepted Real Madrid's offer, knowing I was moving to one of the best clubs in the world.

"However, now after some time and being a little bit older I would act differently. I was fine at Juve, I'm sorry I left.

"Pogba? This is just my personal experience, each situation is different and a player has to make a decision based on their feelings at the time.

"Having said that, leaving Turin this summer would be different to 2006. Real Madrid are always one of the world's top teams , but now Juve have returned to their historical level: dominant in Italy and aiming to win in Europe.

"If Pogba stays, alongside the likes of [Carlos] Tevez, [Andrea] Pirlo and [Arturo] Vidal and maybe a big signing, the distance to the superpowers narrows.

"It depends on what Pogba wants, but one thing is for sure, when you change teams you have to start again from the beginning.

"At Juve, Pogba is protected, comfortable and has a near-phenomenon in Pirlo alongside him to help him."