Pogba wants Juventus stay, insists Marotta

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta is confident the Serie A leaders can hold on to star midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international is continually being linked with a move away from Turin, despite having a contract with Juve until June 2019.

Pogba has been a key figure for Juventus in 2015-16, scoring eight goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City and Barcelona are all believed to be keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old, but Marotta expects him to remain at Juventus for the foreseeable future.

"Pogba is a Juventus player and still has an ongoing contract with us," Marotta told reporters.

"Plus he has also told us about his intention to stay with us. All the conditions are there for him to continue with Juventus for the upcoming years.

"The Juventus jersey is something you honour right until the end. It is not a foregone conclusion yet that he will stay at Juventus, because nothing is ever guaranteed in football, but it is highly likely that he will stay put."