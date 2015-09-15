Pogba's City snub great for football - Juve captain Buffon

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon believes Paul Pogba's decision to reject cashed-up Manchester City was an important victory for football.

Pogba was at the top of City's list of transfer targets but the Premier League giants were unable to sign the France international midfielder, instead adding Kevin De Bruyne and Fabian Delph to their ranks.

The 22-year-old Pogba will come up against City in Champions League action in Manchester on Tuesday and Buffon said Juve's ability to keep hold of their prized asset proved money is not everything.

"The level that Paul Pogba was playing at last season, there was nobody better in the world, and I include Messi and Ronaldo in that," Buffon told the Mirror.

"When you are at that level, stories are always going to be written about your future.

"Manchester City are one of three or four clubs in the world that can pay what I call crazy money, so it's only natural they were interested in him.

"He made his intentions to stay with Juventus very clear though, and that was important for us, but also important for football.

"It showed that money doesn't always win."