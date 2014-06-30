Pogba's future at Juventus, says agent

The France international has continually been linked with a move away from Juve, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City among those thought to be interested in the 21-year-old.

However, Pogba's representative Mino Raiola, revealed last month that his client had been in talks with the Serie A champions over a new deal.

And Raiola has reaffirmed that stance, insisting that Pogba, currently on FIFA World Cup duty with France, is happy with life in Turin.

"We have decided not to speak of the transfer market with regards to Paul until after the World Cup," Raiola told Italian TV station Rai Sport.

"But I can calmly say that his future will still be at Juventus, where he feels very happy."

Pogba has won two Serie A titles in his time at Juve and scored 14 goals in 88 appearances.