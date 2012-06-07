Pogrebnyak open to Premier League stay

The Russian international enjoyed a successful five months with the West London side, netting six goals in 12 appearances.

Pogrebnyak is now a free agent after failing to agree a new deal with VfB Stuttgart, which has seen the Cottagers emerge as front-runners to sign him permanently.

However, Martin Jol faces competition from Aston Villa and Reading, who are also keen on the 28-year-old.

"After three or four months, I feel that I have found my place in England and I want to play in this league," Pogrebnyak told Sport-Express.

"I feel great desire and strength inside me and my age will not work against me.

"We couldn't agree anything with Fulham so far, but I hope everything will be alright.

"If I don't play for Fulham, I hope to find another team.

"It would be good to sort this out before the European Championship, because there is a risk there. Anything could happen, and if you get injured then no-one will want to sign you."